PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Conditions today will stay mild and above average with temperatures in the low 70’s.
Expect periods of rain through the day, especially south of Pittsburgh as a cold front crosses the region.
There will still be sunshine today and some dry time to enjoy being outside.
Cooler than average temperatures are expected again for much of next week.
We are dry for Monday with sunshine as high pressure builds back in and with it high temperatures around 60 degrees.
There’s the slight chance for rain showers each day after Tuesday.
