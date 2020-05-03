PORTERSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — The search continued Sunday for a man who fell into the Slippery Rock Creek in McConnells Mill State Park on Saturday.

Crews said the effort went from a search and rescue to a search and recovery.

Agencies from across Lawrence and nearby counties continued to look for a 38-year-old man.

According to the park manager Dustin Drew, the man was hiking with loved ones near the McConnells Mill Covered Bridge when he fell in.

“It appears they were hiking along the trail and maybe got on one of the boulders and just lost footing,” Drew told KDKA.

He said that part of the trail has no railings and is about 10-20 feet from the shoreline. Crews went along the shores using dogs and drones to try and find the man.

One of the challenges was the water conditions. The dive teams weren’t able to get able to get in because they wanted to make sure everyone stayed safe during this search process.

“We [were] doing some other things today that will help the effort and take a safe approach to the search,” Drew said.

He believes the efforts are now a search and recovery as opposed to search and rescue.

It was just last week someone fell into the creek, but they were able to get out.

“Unfortunately, it’s more common than we would ever like to see. This is rough topography at McConnells Mill. It’s nature, and it needs to be respected,” Drew said about these situations.

His advice is to stay on the marked and designated trails, have the proper gear, and use caution because the area can be slick:

“Slippery Rock Creek is named very aptly. It can be very slippery conditions when you get off the trails.”