PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Despite there being no starting gun, no crowds cheering, and no scenic view of the city, more than 13,000 runners completed full and half marathons this weekend.

The DICK’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon went virtual this weekend and runners from 43 states and 5 countries still got their runs in and took to social media to support one another.

“These runners devoted so much time to training, and we are amazed by more than 13,000 of them that persevered and crossed their own finish lines across the country — and the globe! It will make seeing them at the 2021 marathon start line that much more meaningful,” said P3R CEO Troy Schooley. “We crossed the finish lines apart, together.”

The hashtag “#MOVEPittsburgh” was used by runners who were up and at it this weekend.

Nearly one-third of the runners this weekend were in their first-ever marathon and 20% of the runners in the half marathon were running their first.

This year, runners raised over $400,000 for charity and they are hoping to raise even more through the end of the month.