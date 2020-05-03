Comments
WEST DEER, Pa. (KDKA) — The West Deer community put on a parade to help celebrate its high school seniors on Saturday.
Volunteer firefighters and local police led the way through a parade across 5 neighborhoods.
PARADE FOR SENIORS: Neighborhoods in West Deer helped seniors from Deer Lakes High School celebrate with a parade on Saturday.
The parade ended at Deer Lakes High School.
