Filed Under:Class of 2020, Deer Lakes, Local News, West Deer

WEST DEER, Pa. (KDKA) — The West Deer community put on a parade to help celebrate its high school seniors on Saturday.

Volunteer firefighters and local police led the way through a parade across 5 neighborhoods.

The parade ended at Deer Lakes High School.

