PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny Health Network will now test patients with other healthcare providers at its drive-thru sites.

Citing a demand for testing and adequate supplies, AHN announced its seven community testing locations would open to patients covered by other healthcare providers in addition to AHN patients.

No matter who a patient is covered by, a physician’s order is still required to be tested at AHN sites.

“At AHN, drive-up testing for COVID-19 is part of our comprehensive plan to protect our patients, their families and our caregivers from the risk of exposure to infectious disease, and to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Thomas Walsh, MD, infectious disease specialist and medical director of AHN’s antimicrobial stewardship program in a press release.

AHN says drive-thru testing is available at these locations:

  • AHN Wexford Health + Wellness Pavilion, 12311 Perry Highway, Wexford PA 15090
  • AHN Bethel Park Health + Wellness Pavilion, 990 Higbee Dr., Bethel Park PA 15102
  • 4220 William Penn Highway, Monroeville PA , 15146
  • AHN West Side Health + Wellness Pavilion, 4247 Ridge Road, Erie PA 16506
  • AHN Braddock Urgent Care, 501 Braddock Ave., Braddock 15104
  • The former Divine Providence/Kindred Hospital, 1004 Arch St., Pittsburgh PA 15212
  • Heights Plaza Shopping Center, 1828 Union Ave., Natrona Heights, PA 15065

Hours at each location vary. You can find the time of operations and more information here.

