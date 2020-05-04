BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Reports No Additional Deaths For Second Day In A Row
Filed Under:Andrea Bocelli, Concert, Local TV, PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Andrea Bocelli is scheduled to perform at PPG Paints Arena this holiday season.

The arena announced Italian singer Bocelli will return to Pittsburgh on Dec. 5.

Fan Club and pre-sale begins on Wednesday. Tickets will go on sale for the general public next Monday.

Meanwhile, many concerts and events that were scheduled at PPG Paints in the coming months are in limbo — either postponed, rescheduled or canceled.

“As our main hope still remains the healing and safety of our world from this pandemic, please rest assured, if any of the December 2020 performances are postponed or cancelled due to continued safety and health concerns a period for complete refunds will be immediately available,” a press release from PPG Paints Arena reads.

