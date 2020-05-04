PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Andrea Bocelli is scheduled to perform at PPG Paints Arena this holiday season.
The arena announced Italian singer Bocelli will return to Pittsburgh on Dec. 5.
As a prayer of hope, Andrea Bocelli returns to the US this Holiday Season. December 5th 2020 Andrea Bocelli will return to Pittsburgh!
Fan Club and Venue pre sales begin 5/6 @ 10AM and General on sale begins 5/11 @ 10AM pic.twitter.com/nu82VYC7cD
— PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) May 4, 2020
Fan Club and pre-sale begins on Wednesday. Tickets will go on sale for the general public next Monday.
Meanwhile, many concerts and events that were scheduled at PPG Paints in the coming months are in limbo — either postponed, rescheduled or canceled.
— PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) May 1, 2020
“As our main hope still remains the healing and safety of our world from this pandemic, please rest assured, if any of the December 2020 performances are postponed or cancelled due to continued safety and health concerns a period for complete refunds will be immediately available,” a press release from PPG Paints Arena reads.
You must log in to post a comment.