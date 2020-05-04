PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh has entered a hiring freeze.
Mayor Bill Peduto says the city will not fill the 64 open positions right now.
He says that will save the city about $3 million this year.
That is a fraction of the $127 million budget gap the city’s anticipating this year.
In a press release, May Peduto said, “The dedication and perseverance of City workers, especially those working on the front lines, has been on full display during this pandemic, and on behalf of all city residents I can’t thank them enough for their public service. We have to put on hold these new hires, however, to help fill the ever-widening holes showing up in our budget due to this crisis.”
Mayor Peduto has asked the federal government for emergency funding.
You must log in to post a comment.