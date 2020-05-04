Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — David Highfield makes his famous Spinach and Cheese Omelet/Frittata!
Ingredients:
- 6 eggs
- ¼ bag of spinach
- 3 cheese sticks
- ½ yellow pepper diced
- ¼ cup half and half
- Fresh dill
- Herbs de Provence
- Salt and Pepper
Directions:
- Brown yellow pepper in skillet with butter
- Add spinach to cook down
- Put six eggs into bowl
- Add small pieces of dill to taste
- Season with salt and pepper
- Add Herbs de Provence to taste
- Add half and half
- Whip the eggs
- Cut cheese sticks into small pieces and add to eggs
- Pour egg mixture into skillet with pepper and spinach
- Cover while it cooks
- Flip the eggs to brown the other side
- Serve with more fresh dill on top
