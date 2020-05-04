BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Reports No Additional Deaths For Second Day In A Row
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — David Highfield makes his famous Spinach and Cheese Omelet/Frittata!

Ingredients:

  • 6 eggs
  • ¼ bag of spinach
  • 3 cheese sticks
  • ½ yellow pepper diced
  • ¼ cup half and half
  • Fresh dill
  • Herbs de Provence
  • Salt and Pepper

Directions:

  1. Brown yellow pepper in skillet with butter
  2. Add spinach to cook down
  3. Put six eggs into bowl
  4. Add small pieces of dill to taste
  5. Season with salt and pepper
  6. Add Herbs de Provence to taste
  7. Add half and half
  8. Whip the eggs
  9. Cut cheese sticks into small pieces and add to eggs
  10. Pour egg mixture into skillet with pepper and spinach
  11. Cover while it cooks
  12. Flip the eggs to brown the other side
  13. Serve with more fresh dill on top
