



SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (KDKA) — Organizers have officially canceled the 2020 Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival.

They had hoped to hold the event in October if Coronavirus forced them to cancel the June date.

However, they now say Cooper’s Lake Campground, where the festival is held annually, won’t be able to open for the rest of the year because of the pandemic.

In a release to the public, organizers say, “We know this news is very disappointing and our organization and the owners of Cooper’s Lake Campground are just as sad as you that the present circumstances will not allow us to hold the Festival as we had hoped.”

Stay tuned for more details on a potential new event October 2-4. — Bantam Jeep Festival (@bantamjeepfest) May 4, 2020

Registration fees for this year’s event will automatically roll into 2021.

But you also have until May 31 to request a refund.

If you would like to do so, you can visit www.BantamJeepFestival.com/coronavirusrefund.