PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Giant Eagle in Parkway Center Mall is now temporarily closed to in-store customers so that it can be used as a fulfillment center.
The store is being used to help fill orders for both curbside pickup as well as delivery.
Giant Eagle says that this change will increase the number of curbside and delivery orders that it can handle in the Pittsburgh area.
The pharmacy at the store will still be open for drop-off and pick-up.
