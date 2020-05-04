MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman’s body was found inside a refrigerator in a McKees Rocks apartment building.
Allegheny County Police say the homicide unit was called in after a body was found in a home on the 90 block of Helen Street in the borough of McKees Rocks around 9:45 a.m. Monday morning.
According to police, first responders found suspicious circumstances at the scene. Homicide detectives initiated an investigation.
Allegheny County Police say the body was found in a refrigerator in a hallway inside the apartment building. Neighbors say it was a smell that caused them to look in the fridge and call 911.
The victim has not been identified.
Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
