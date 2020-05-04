



HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Pennsylvania is urging voters to apply for a mail-in ballot now ahead of the May 26 deadline.

So far, almost one million people have applied for mail-in and absentee ballots for the primary election that was pushed back to June 2.

At a press conference Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf said he was applying for his mail-in ballot today, weeks before the deadline, and encouraged Pennsylvanians to do the same.

“We are in an unprecedented time and are facing a major public health crisis in a presidential election year,” said Governor Wolf.

“I want Pennsylvanians to know that they have options for how to cast their ballots, including both voting by mail and voting in person. Voting is the cornerstone of our democracy, and Pennsylvanians can still cast their ballots while keeping themselves safe and healthy.”

Voters can prepare for the June 2 primary election by: 1️⃣ Checking their voter registration status at https://t.co/mZftQvRS2x 2️⃣ Registering or updating their registration at https://t.co/QQh46i75vG The deadline to register to vote is only two weeks away: May 18 at 11:59 p.m. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) May 4, 2020

You no longer need an excuse to apply for a mail-in ballot thanks to legislation passed in the fall.

“Our priority is to ensure the integrity of our elections while also keeping Pennsylvania voters safe,” Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said. “Voting by mail-in ballot is a secure way to vote from the comfort of your own home and to make sure that your voice is heard on election day.”

When asked why not move to all mail-in voting for the primary, Boockvar said, “The best way at this time to balance the public health emergency needs with access to voting is to have a ‘hybrid election’, to allow options for both.”

“There isn’t enough time to ensure adequate participation in our democracy by mail-in alone,” she went on to say.

In-person polling places will still be open, but there will be changes due to the coronavirus. The Department of State is working to consolidate polling places and get infection protection kits for poll workers.

You can apply for a mail-in ballot online or you can call 1-877-868-3772.

The deadline is 5 p.m. May 26.