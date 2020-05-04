BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Reports No Additional Deaths For Second Day In A Row
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Transportation Security Administration say one of their employees at Pittsburgh International Airport has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The employee is a screening officer and last worked on April 25, TSA says.

That person’s condition has not been released.

The TSA says, to date, they have had 516 federal employees test positive for coronavirus. Of those cases, 252 have recovered and five has dies as a result of the virus.

