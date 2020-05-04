



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — ‘Hot’ is not something anyone will use to describe the weather expected over the next seven days.

Through next Sunday, this morning’s temperatures in the low 60’s will be the hottest and we may not see 60 degrees again for the rest of the week.

This afternoon, cooler air will be in place with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50’s.

The next chance for rain comes tomorrow afternoon with the best chance for the rain coming along and south of I-70.

This weekend is looking particularly cool with highs on Friday and Saturday possibly not hitting the 50 degree mark.

Freezing to near freezing morning lows are expected on Saturday and Sunday morning.

Expect to see freeze warnings issued for some parts of the area with the late season chill expected to arrive.

