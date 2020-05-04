



ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – As we continue to see people step up and give back to the community during this pandemic, Monday morning Pizza Parma gave hundreds of slices of pizza to Port Authority employees to thank them for their work.

“We had no idea. It was very rewarding to us,” Port Authority operator Greg Ceravolo said about receiving the food.

Pizza Parma provided the pizza at no cost. Owner Baris Budak said it’s the least he can do for his community.

Happening now: Pizza Parma is sending pizzas to Port Authority employees. The restaurant wants to thank them for their hard work during the pandemic. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/4cRIQqCDPX — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) May 4, 2020

“We’re trying all we can. We are Pittsburgh strong. The community supports us in good times. We need to be there in bad times for them,” Budak said while getting the pizzas ready.

For the Port Authority employees, it was welcomed during these challenging times. Especially since more than a dozen of their employees have contracted the virus.

“We just go unnoticed a lot and that’s our jobs and we do it, but when something like this happens it’s very much appreciated,” Ceravolo said.

“They’ve been working their butts off quite frankly,” Port Authority spokesperson Adam Brandolph said.

Budak said business for them is down 70 to 80 percent, but has no intentions to stop his generosity.

He plans to go as long as he can afford it, and even hopes to inspire other businesses to give back.

Port Authority employees were surprised by the kind gesture. They thanked the restaurant for appreciating their work. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/PH27E9dg9P — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) May 4, 2020

“I’m just a little guy here in Pittsburgh on the corner. I’m sure there are a lot of other place and other people that can do a lot more than what we are doing.”

Budak wants to do this at some of the other Port Authority locations around our area.