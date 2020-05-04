GERMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – State troopers are looking for an escaped inmate who stole a car and was last seen on Route 21 eastbound.
Police say Justin Charles Shea escaped from a prisoner transport van on Route 21 in German Township, Fayette County.
Justin Charles Shea,escaped from a prisoner transport van on SR21 in German Twp in the area of the Double T Bar. The male was wearing an orange jumpsuit & blue jacket, no shoes, and is shackled. He stole a 2003 black BMW, PA reg. KSR-5772 and was last seen on SR21 eastbound. pic.twitter.com/LR7PfZ8P83
— Troopers Bondarenka, Broadwater & Allison (@PSPTroopBPIO) May 4, 2020
He got away near the Double T Bar, police say.
He’s wearing an orange jumpsuit and blue jacket. He’s not wearing shoes and is shackled, police say.
CURRENT PHOTO of Justin Shea pic.twitter.com/NnBJV2GlQm
— Troopers Bondarenka, Broadwater & Allison (@PSPTroopBPIO) May 4, 2020
The vehicle he stole is a 2003 black BMW with the license plate KSR-5772.
You must log in to post a comment.