GERMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – State troopers are looking for an escaped inmate who stole a car and was last seen on Route 21 eastbound.

Police say Justin Charles Shea escaped from a prisoner transport van on Route 21 in German Township, Fayette County.

He got away near the Double T Bar, police say.

He’s wearing an orange jumpsuit and blue jacket. He’s not wearing shoes and is shackled, police say.

The vehicle he stole is a 2003 black BMW with the license plate KSR-5772.

