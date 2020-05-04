PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has donated 100,000 meals to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

The Penguins announced the news Monday morning.

The donated meals translate to 120,000 pounds of food that will be distributed across the organization’s 11-county area in southwestern Pennsylvania.

“Sidney is such an incredible person both on and off the ice,” said Lisa Scales, President & CEO of the Food Bank in a press release. “He’s provided great joy to this region during his tenure with the Penguins, and now he is helping us provide food assistance to those who need it most during the COVID-19 crisis.”

“I saw the people of Pittsburgh coming together to help one another and I wanted to be a part of that,” said Sidney Crosby in a press release. “The Food Bank and its staff have done an amazing job providing for so many people and I am proud to partner with them during this challenging time.”

The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank has delivered more than 4.2 million pounds of food during the past 7 weeks amid the Coronavirus pandemic.