By Chris Hoffman
MT. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) — Crews were called out early Monday morning to the scene of a fire at the Virginia Manor Shops in Mt. Lebanon.

The shopping plaza is located at the corner of Cochran road and Greentree road.

The fire early Monday morning caused heavy utility damage to the plaza.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

Crews were called out around 12:30 a.m.

According to an assistant fire chief at the scene, responders discovered a sheared off gas meter — but at this point they are not sure how that happened.

The sheared meter led to gas fueling the fire, causing the heavy damage to utilities in the back of the building.

Now, the building itself sustained minimal damage along with minimal smoke damage.

It’s worth noting that a Giant Eagle grocery store is in this plaza, but located farther down from the scene.

We are working to see if they will be opened or if they have been or will be impacted by the utility damage.

Authorities continue to investigate.

