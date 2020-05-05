



HAMPTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — As the Coronavirus pandemic continues, so does the need for food in our community.

Before 6:30 a.m., cars began lining up to get food from the Network of Hope Food Bank, which is part of Allison Park Church. The distributions didn’t begin until 10 a.m.

“Big need,” Marilyn Spahn, of Shaler Township, said. “My shelves are about bare.”

According to the food bank’s director, Connie Lee, they were helping about 120 families a week before the pandemic. By the end of April, it reached almost 500.

“It’s been a lot scrambling in ordering the food and having the deliveries,” Lee said.

The church went from having just one distribution every other week at their North Hills location to one every week at one of their facilities around the area.

“We knew people needed help, so we decided to give out food at all our campuses,” Lee said.

For seniors like Bonnie Hoffmann, this distribution helps because it’s become challenging for her and other seniors to get food during this crisis.

“Made it even harder because being able to get out into public, being a senior, you don’t want to be around as many people,” she said while waiting for food.

Some cars there picked up for multiple families to try and reduce the amount of traffic and cut down how many people have to come in contact with each other.

“I’m very, very thankful for groups like this,” Hoffmann said.

Lee estimates each person gets about 10 days worth of food. For some, this is the only place they are able to go.

“I’m praying everyday for them. I’m that thankful,” Spahn said.