



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chef Bill Fuller, of big Burrito Group Restaurants, is making recipes for Cinco de Mayo!

Beef Empanadas with Tomatillo Salsa

Ingredients:

2 # Very lean ground beef

3 Tbsp Chopped garlic

5 tsp Kosher salt

2 tsp Cumin

4 tsp. Black pepper

¼ C. Tomato paste

1/8 C. Chopped fresh oregano

1 ½ C. Shredded mild cheese (mozzarella, mild cheddar, etc)

2 packages empanada wrappers (20 wrappers)

Tomatillo Salsa

Oil for Frying

Directions:

1. Brown beef with garlic, salt, pepper, and cumin. Make sure to crumble fully.

2. When beef is browned, stir in tomato paste and cook with stirring for 3-4 minutes.

3. Remove from heat and stir in oregano. Allow to cool to room temperature.

4. Lay out a few empanada wrappers. Scoop approximately 2 tablespoons into the middle of each wrapper. Top with a pinch of cheese.

5. Fold over and crimp edges.

6. Repeat.

7. Heat oil to 350º. Also, heat oven to 350º .

8. Place a few of the empanadas into the oil. Fry them until they float and crisp up, 3-4 minutes apiece. Drain on a wire rack on a sheet pan.

9. When all empanadas are fried, reheat all empanadas in oven for 3-4 minutes.

Tomatillo Salsa

1 # washed, peeled, chopped tomatillos

1 jalapenos, de-seeded and chopped

1 Tbs. ground cumin

1 Tbs. salt

½ C. lime juice

½ C. olive oil

1 C. finely diced red onions, rinsed in cold weather and drained

1. Puree tomatillos, jalapenos, cumin, salt, and lime juice together in a blender.

2. While pureeing, drizzle in olive oil.

3. Stir in red onions.

