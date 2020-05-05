BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says Death Toll Climbs To 109
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chef Bill Fuller, of big Burrito Group Restaurants, is making recipes for Cinco de Mayo!

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Beef Empanadas with Tomatillo Salsa

Ingredients:

  • 2 # Very lean ground beef
  • 3 Tbsp Chopped garlic
  • 5 tsp Kosher salt
  • 2 tsp Cumin
  • 4 tsp. Black pepper
  • ¼ C. Tomato paste
  • 1/8 C. Chopped fresh oregano
  • 1 ½ C. Shredded mild cheese (mozzarella, mild cheddar, etc)
  • 2 packages empanada wrappers (20 wrappers)
  • Tomatillo Salsa
  • Oil for Frying

Directions:

1. Brown beef with garlic, salt, pepper, and cumin. Make sure to crumble fully.
2. When beef is browned, stir in tomato paste and cook with stirring for 3-4 minutes.
3. Remove from heat and stir in oregano. Allow to cool to room temperature.
4. Lay out a few empanada wrappers. Scoop approximately 2 tablespoons into the middle of each wrapper. Top with a pinch of cheese.
5. Fold over and crimp edges.
6. Repeat.
7. Heat oil to 350º. Also, heat oven to 350º .
8. Place a few of the empanadas into the oil. Fry them until they float and crisp up, 3-4 minutes apiece. Drain on a wire rack on a sheet pan.
9. When all empanadas are fried, reheat all empanadas in oven for 3-4 minutes.

Chorizo Empanada Filling

  • ½ # cream cheese, softened to room temperature
  • 2 #. Chorizo, cooked and crumbled
  • 1 C. Tomatilla Salsa
  • 1 tsp. salt

1. Mix all ingredients together well. Chill.

Tomatillo Salsa

  • 1 # washed, peeled, chopped tomatillos
  • 1 jalapenos, de-seeded and chopped
  • 1 Tbs. ground cumin
  • 1 Tbs. salt
  • ½ C. lime juice
  • ½ C. olive oil
  • 1 C. finely diced red onions, rinsed in cold weather and drained

1. Puree tomatillos, jalapenos, cumin, salt, and lime juice together in a blender.
2. While pureeing, drizzle in olive oil.
3. Stir in red onions.

Chorizo Empanadas with Tomatillo Salsa

Ingredients:

  • 2 packages empanada wrappers (20 wrappers)
  • Chorizo Empanada Filling
  • Tomatillo Salsa
  • Oil for Frying

Directions:

1. Lay out a few empanada wrappers. Scoop approximately 2 tablespoons into the middle of each wrapper. Fold over and crimp edges.
2. Repeat.
3. Heat oil to 350º. Place a few of the empanadas into the oil. Fry them until they float and crisp up. Drain briefly.

