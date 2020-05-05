PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chef Bill Fuller, of big Burrito Group Restaurants, is making recipes for Cinco de Mayo!
Beef Empanadas with Tomatillo Salsa
Ingredients:
- 2 # Very lean ground beef
- 3 Tbsp Chopped garlic
- 5 tsp Kosher salt
- 2 tsp Cumin
- 4 tsp. Black pepper
- ¼ C. Tomato paste
- 1/8 C. Chopped fresh oregano
- 1 ½ C. Shredded mild cheese (mozzarella, mild cheddar, etc)
- 2 packages empanada wrappers (20 wrappers)
- Tomatillo Salsa
- Oil for Frying
Directions:
1. Brown beef with garlic, salt, pepper, and cumin. Make sure to crumble fully.
2. When beef is browned, stir in tomato paste and cook with stirring for 3-4 minutes.
3. Remove from heat and stir in oregano. Allow to cool to room temperature.
4. Lay out a few empanada wrappers. Scoop approximately 2 tablespoons into the middle of each wrapper. Top with a pinch of cheese.
5. Fold over and crimp edges.
6. Repeat.
7. Heat oil to 350º. Also, heat oven to 350º .
8. Place a few of the empanadas into the oil. Fry them until they float and crisp up, 3-4 minutes apiece. Drain on a wire rack on a sheet pan.
9. When all empanadas are fried, reheat all empanadas in oven for 3-4 minutes.
Tomatillo Salsa
- 1 # washed, peeled, chopped tomatillos
- 1 jalapenos, de-seeded and chopped
- 1 Tbs. ground cumin
- 1 Tbs. salt
- ½ C. lime juice
- ½ C. olive oil
- 1 C. finely diced red onions, rinsed in cold weather and drained
1. Puree tomatillos, jalapenos, cumin, salt, and lime juice together in a blender.
2. While pureeing, drizzle in olive oil.
3. Stir in red onions.
Chorizo Empanadas with Tomatillo Salsa
Ingredients:
- 2 packages empanada wrappers (20 wrappers)
- Chorizo Empanada Filling
- Tomatillo Salsa
- Oil for Frying
Directions:
1. Lay out a few empanada wrappers. Scoop approximately 2 tablespoons into the middle of each wrapper. Fold over and crimp edges.
2. Repeat.
3. Heat oil to 350º. Place a few of the empanadas into the oil. Fry them until they float and crisp up. Drain briefly.
