



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh are developing a new, low-cost ventilator that will help address the shortage made aware due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Nicknamed the ‘Roboventilator,’ the new device will use robotic technologies and sensors designed by Carnegie Mellon University and help fill the void left between current sophisticated ventilators and low-cost alternatives with limited capabilities currently being approved on an emergency basis by the FDA.

“We’ve already developed robotic and sensor technology that can detect force even as it drives an air pump,” said Howie Choset, professor of robotics at CMU. “When that is paired with air-management controls developed by Keith Cook, a CMU professor of biomedical engineering, we believe we can build a closed-loop system that can provide customized and appropriate ventilation to people with respiratory failure from COVID-19.

The Roboventilator features a design with a relatively low number of parts assembled using mostly automation. The design team estimates that it would take about an hour to assemble each unit and the cost could be between $500 and $750 each.

The researchers are pursuing sponsors for the effort and, in the meantime, have begun a crowdfunding campaign to get the project underway.