DORMONT, Pa. (KDKA) — The Dormont Pool will not be opening in 2020 because of the Coronavirus pandemic.
According to KDKA’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Dormont council voted unanimously with their decision via Zoom meeting on Monday evening.
“I do know the importance of our pool not only to our residents, but to residents in surrounding communities and really the region,” Council Vice President Jen Mazzocco told the Post-Gazette.
Ms. Mazzocco told the Post-Gazette that officials considered delaying the opening of the pool, but instead decided it would not open at all for the 2020 season.
Borough officials told the Post-Gazette that they will celebrate the pool’s 100th anniversary next season instead.
