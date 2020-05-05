



HARRISBURG (KDKA) — House Speaker Mike Turzai says it is “outrageous” that state Education Secretary Pedro Rivera is warning that schools might not open in the fall.

Last week, Rivera said on a conference call that “there’s a great deal of uncertainty” surrounding the next school year.

Turzai told KDKA’s Jon Delano that Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration should focus on opening schools, not delaying it.

Turzai wants to hear about a plan to return kids to school safely.

“His attitude is a ‘can’t-do’ attitude,” Turzai said. “It needs to be a ‘can-do’ attitude, and we have to open the schools safely by Labor Day, period.”

Delano: Is that possible?

Turzai: It’s definitely possible and we need to use common sense and safe practices.

Turzai says children are at much less risk for coronavirus than seniors and those in nursing homes and schools can open while remaining safe.

“Instead of providing direction and hope … he has fostered anxiety, depression and hopelessness,” Turzai said.