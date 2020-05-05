



PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) — A local man is giving back to those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Nesbit’s Lanes is empty after shutting down in mid-March due to the pandemic.

They recently started accepting take-out orders to get the business going.

Greg Ising started a GoFundMe, hoping to buy food from the bowling alley to give to health care workers.

The community responded, and he has raised more than $1,000.

“I was just trying to help the health care workers, as well as helping a local business,” Ising told KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso. “It just took off and I was amazed.”

In the first two days, about $800 was raised.

Ising took that money and bought meals from Nesbit’s Lanes for the health care workers.

“It was a great idea,” said manager Anthony Tierno. “It helped us and it helped the front line workers, which was definitely awesome.”

“We’ve had a lot of donations from our league bowlers,” the bowling alley’s manager added. “They love it here. They want to see us come out on the other side of this.”

On Monday, Ising delivered 125 meals to health care workers in Monroeville at UPMC East, a testing site and Forbes Hospital.

“They were all appreciative,” Isling said. “They loved it. They kept thanking us.”

Isling said he wants to deliver more meals to health care workers.

Click here to donate.