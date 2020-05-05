



MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) — One person is in custody and being charged with abuse of a corpse stemming from the discovery of decomposed body on Monday.

Daryl Jones, the boyfriend of the woman’s body who was found, has been charged and is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

Meanwhile, the family of the woman whose body was discovered decomposing in a refrigerator are trying to understand why something so horrific happened to her.

It was just before 10:00 a.m. Monday when McKees Rocks Police arrived on Helen Street at an apartment building after residents there said there was a foul odor in the building.

County Police then stepped in to investigate, and they found a decomposed body in an unplugged refrigerator in a common area of the building.

That body was later identified as Kristy Jefferson. She was reported missing on April 29th.

Right now, the medical examiner is working to learn her cause of death.

According to the criminal complaint filed by police, Jones had a violent past.

Neighbors in the building say that Jones and Jefferson fought often.

Through their investigation, police discovered various items in the apartment building such as bags with sheets inside that were heavy and wet with bodily fluids on them.

They also found items with the victims name on it near Jones’ apartment.

We’ve learned Jefferson was the mother of four children — all under the age of 18.

Her family tells KDKA that they felt she was in a bad relationship and in danger.

“Discovering this information has been very hard for the family,” said Kenyatta Jefferson, a cousin of the victim.

“It’s hurting us. She didn’t deserve this at all,” Delisha Porter, the victim’s sister said.

Daryl Jones’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for July.

Bail for Jones was denied, as he is being considered a threat to the community and to himself.

