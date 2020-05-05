SHARON, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Mercer County have filed a long list of charges against a Sharon man for alleged possession of child pornography.

Sharon Police say Nicholas Dano Jr. faces eight counts each of possession of child porn and criminal use of communication facility. All counts are second- and third-degree felonies.

According to the criminal complaint, the investigation began in January when police learned of four separate complaints filed to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

In March, police were given a search warrant to look at Dano’s cell phones.

Police say they found more than 400 images and 10 videos of alleged child pornography.

Sharon Police say Dano has three other criminal cases pending against him in Mercer County.

He was arraigned Tuesday by video and is now being held in the Mercer County Jail after failing to post $100,000 bond.