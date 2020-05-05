



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvanian’s nursing homes continue to be hit hard by COVID-19, accounting for nearly 70 percent of the state’s coronavirus-related deaths.

“This has been a very challenging situation, one of the most challenging situations with COVID-19 and seniors in long-term care care facilities such as nursing homes and personal care homes,” Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Tuesday at a press conference.

Out of the 3,012 total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 2,029 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Allegheny County health officials report 302 residents and 93 staff members at 35 long-term care facilities have tested positive. There have been 79 deaths at those facilities.

At county-run facilities, Kane Glen Hazel says a 12th resident has died from coronavirus. That facility has 67 residents and 41 employees who have tested positive for the virus.

Case counts at the rest of the county’s facilities in Scott, McKeesport and Ross are staying low. One employee at each has tested positive and only McKeesport has a resident who tested positive for COVID-19.

In Beaver County, the state health department reports 305 cases in residents and 23 in employees across just three facilities. Out of the county’s 73 deaths, 66 have been people in long-term care facilities.

On a conference call with reporters Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf said it would be unrealistic to remove hard-hit nursing homes from the case counts that are factored into whether restrictions will be lifted in a county.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.