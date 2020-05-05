



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Public Schools employee at the district’s Service Center has tested negative for coronavirus.

The center closed last week for deep cleaning after the worker reported feeling sick. It reopened on Tuesday.

The message below went home to families on Tuesday, sharing this information.

Good afternoon PPS Families and Staff, This is the Pittsburgh Public Schools with several updates. An update from Superintendent Hamlet has been posted on our website and on social media. All staff also received an email update from Dr. Hamlet’s office last evening. We also wanted to make you aware that the employee reported as sick has tested negative for COVID-19. This week is teacher appreciation week. Please take a moment and thank PPS’s front line heroes on social media using the hashtag PPS teachers matter. Please take care and have a great day.

