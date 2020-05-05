



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chilly temperatures are back, with multiple communities under either frost advisories or freeze warnings including Butler county.

Today is expected to be cloudy and seasonally cool with high temperatures in the mid-50s.

There will be isolated rain showers around with most rain falling south of I-70 through the day.

I cannot guarantee that places like Pittsburgh won’t see any rain today, but most areas will be dry.

That changes overnight as the rain surges to the north and places south of I-80 will have a chance for light rain and maybe even some wet snow.

Snow in May is rare in Pittsburgh.

Only about once every five years do we see snow in the month of May. Since 1948 we have only had two Mays with measurable snowfall.

Both times occurred in the 1960s. The last time we saw snow in May here in Pittsburgh was in 2017.

We also saw a measurable trace amount of snow in 2016.

Rain showers will likely be around for most of the day on Wednesday and it is expected to be light.

The chill remains for the next week with not one day on the seven-day forecast to hit the 60’s.

The average high temperature his time of the year is near 70 degrees so this is a significant cool down from the norm.

This will likely be the coolest start to May in years. I will wait until a full week has gone by before grabbing that data.

