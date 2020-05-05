Comments
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Alli Petrick and Joshua Way, both Robert Morris University students, got married with their friends and classmates virtually in attendance.
Petrick and Way were planning a May 24th wedding but were forced to delay their celebration due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
On May 1, they got married with their friends and classmates alongside them — virtually, as to maintain social distancing guidelines.
Petrick and Way are from Johnstown, Pa. and both are graduating with bachelor’s degrees in biology and minors in chemistry.
Josh is in the ROTC program at RMU and is enlisted in the Army National Guard as an infantryman. Alli is an honors student and member of the Women’s Leadership and Mentorship Program.
