



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is making a copy-cat Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich!

Copy Cat Fried Chicken Sandwich

Ingredients:

8 chicken tenders

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper

1 teaspoon paprika

Peanut oil, for frying

1 large egg

1/2 cup nonfat milk

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon malted milk powder

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon confectioners’ sugar

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon dry mustard

1 sour pickle, cut into 8 slices, plus 1 tablespoon pickle juice from the jar

2 teaspoons white vinegar

4 soft hamburger buns, split

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, softened

Directions:

Season the chicken with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon each pepper and paprika.

Heat about 2 inches peanut oil in a heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 325 degrees. Meanwhile, whisk the egg, milk and 2 tablespoons water in a baking dish. Whisk flour and the malted milk powder, confectioners sugar, baking soda, dry mustard, the remaining 1/2 teaspoon paprika and 1 teaspoon each salt and pepper in another dish.

Toss the pickle slices, pickle juice and vinegar in a bowl and set aside.

Working in batches, dip the chicken in the flour mixture, then in the egg mixture, turning to coat and back into the flour mixture and shake off any excess. Fry the chicken in the hot oil until golden brown, about 4 minutes, adjusting the heat as needed. Drain on paper towels.

Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Spread the cut sides of the buns with some of the butter and lightly toast in the skillet, buttered-side down; spread with more butter. Put 2 pickle slices on each bun bottom; top with a piece of chicken and cover with the bun tops.