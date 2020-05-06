Comments
JEFFERSON HILLS (KDKA) – At least one person was taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a hotel in Jefferson Hills on Tuesday night.
According to the manager of the Econo Lodge on Route 51, two cars crashed outside of the hotel. A driver of a black SUV lost control and hit a pillar on the outside of the building.
“There were two cars, one black SUV just crashed right into that pillar and the blue car was lying in the parking lot’s back end, it was pretty messed up too,” said Neel Patel, the manager.
Firefighters put up some bracing in order to support the building.
