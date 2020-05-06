BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Death Toll Climbs To 109; Statewide Death Toll Tops 3,000
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Ron Smiley
Filed Under:Local Weather, Pittsburgh Weather, Ron Smiley, weather, Weather Forecast


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It may be spring but it’s going to feel like fall today in Pittsburgh with temperatures reaching near 50.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Rain and even some wet snow will be seen throughout the morning.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

There will be a brief respite from the cool temperatures on Thursday with highs near 60 degrees but there is a chance for evening rain.

However, there is a possibility for frost advisories overnight due to the low temperatures, which will be in the 30s.

On Saturday, a record low is possible with temperatures possibly falling to 29 degrees.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments