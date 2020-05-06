Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It may be spring but it’s going to feel like fall today in Pittsburgh with temperatures reaching near 50.
Rain and even some wet snow will be seen throughout the morning.
There will be a brief respite from the cool temperatures on Thursday with highs near 60 degrees but there is a chance for evening rain.
However, there is a possibility for frost advisories overnight due to the low temperatures, which will be in the 30s.
On Saturday, a record low is possible with temperatures possibly falling to 29 degrees.
