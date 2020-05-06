



ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Family and friends gathered to remember a mother of four after her decomposed body was discovered inside a refrigerator in a McKees Rocks apartment building.

It was just before 10 a.m. Monday when McKees Rocks Police arrived at the apartment building on Helen Street after residents there said there was a foul odor.

The body of 38-year-old Kristy Jefferson was found inside a refrigerator in the hallway.

Police say the woman’s boyfriend, 40-year-old Darryl Jones, lived there.

He is now in police custody, charged with abuse of a corpse.

On Tuesday night, people gathered to remember Jefferson.

Jefferson’s initials were spelled out by candles on the porch of a family member’s home in McKeesport.

“Any support that we can have, prayers, we appreciate it,” said Kenyatta Jefferson, Kristy Jefferson’s cousin. “We’re all just basically trying to stick by each other and making sure we all know we’re all here for each other.”

Kristy, a mom of four children ages 10 to 18, is described as a lovable, happy person and sweet soul.

“She was a good mom and she was a good daughter to me,” Charlene Jefferson, Kristy’s mother said. “I want her to be rest in peace, and we can all have justice.”

As the rain came down, grief overflowed as the family held an intimate service for Kristy.

“My kids miss her, I miss her, she was a great cousin, aunt, niece and wonderful,” said Virginia Snyder, Kristy’s aunt.

Kristy’s family said they were worried about her safety for months.

A neighbor told investigators Kristy was found outside her boyfriend’s apartment, naked with marks on her neck, on Easter Sunday.

Delisha Porter, Kristy’s sister wants others to know, “If you’re in an abusive relationship, just please get out of it, don’t stay.”

Jones’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for July.

His bail was denied as he is considered a threat to the community.