PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A restaurant in Bloomfield was happy to help neighbors in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
But then someone helped themselves to everything.
The owner of Rocky’s Cafe set up a table with free soup, water, lunches and dog food in front of the restaurant.
At some point, someone took all of it, including the table.
“The guy is trying to help people out that need help, wasting his time to come out here seven days a week and give free food out,” said Joe Cercone of Bloomfield. “That’s amazing.”
Rocky’s set up a new table with a sign that says, “Please don’t steal my last table.”
