PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are searching for two suspects involved in a robbery and assault that took place on Saturday, May 2.
According to police, a man and a woman robbed and assaulted a 59-year-old woman in the 200 block of Isabella Street just before 6:00 a.m.
One man was wearing all black clothing with copper-colored shoes and the woman was wearing a Puma sweatshirt during the robbery but then changed into a Baltimore Ravens sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7201.
