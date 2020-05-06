BREAKING NEWS:Latest Coronavirus Coverage, Allegheny Co. Death Toll Climbs To 109; Statewide Death Toll Tops 3,000
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are searching for two suspects involved in a robbery and assault that took place on Saturday, May 2.

According to police, a man and a woman robbed and assaulted a 59-year-old woman in the 200 block of Isabella Street just before 6:00 a.m.

One man was wearing all black clothing with copper-colored shoes and the woman was wearing a Puma sweatshirt during the robbery but then changed into a Baltimore Ravens sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7201.

