PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Congressmen Conor Lamb and Mike Doyle sent a joint letter to the Secretary of the Department of Health and the Administrator of the Centers For Medicare and Medicaid.

In the letter, the representatives were asking for more resources for testing, training, personal protective equipment, and more frequent inspections of long-term care facilities. The letter had an emphasis on facilities that have COVID-19 outbreaks, especially the Brighton Wellness and Rehab Center in Beaver County.

The current inspection cycle is between 9 and 15 months.

The congressmen noted that normally visiting family members are the first line of defense against unsafe and unsanitary conditions but due to the pandemic, visiting families are unable to visit loved ones at these facilities.

Both Lamb and Doyle said if unsanitary conditions are allowed to develop and not become detected, seniors will be put at risk.

They would like CMS to communicate directly with family members of their survey plans as a way to give them peace of mind about the safety of their loved ones in long-term care facilities or nursing homes.