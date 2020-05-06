



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Safety held a procession of about 80 vehicles across the city to honor health care workers on National Nurses Day.

On Wednesday, a parade of flashing lights and sirens saluted the essential workers.

Police cars, fire trucks and ambulances drove by hospitals in Oakland and the North Side.

♥♥ THANK YOU!! ♥♥ In honor of National Nurses Day, Pittsburgh Public Safety held a procession from Oakland to the North Side to honor health care workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. About 80 police, fire and EMS vehicles participated. https://t.co/6fqvBbKGBd pic.twitter.com/i0eUlwUpcu — KDKA (@KDKA) May 7, 2020

“We have a lot going on and a lot of sick people and I think just knowing that they have our back, we have their back and we’re a team,” said Leslie Martz, a nurse at Allegheny Health Network.

“You go into work every day, and you’re stressed out worried about the potential of catching a virus,” said Kori Powers, an ER supervisor. “It’s just nice to see that there are people out there that thank us every day for doing the job that we went to school to do.”

With roaring sirens and thunderous applause, the procession made its way from Oakland and UPMC to Uptown, through Downtown Pittsburgh, and onto the North Side at Allegheny General Hospital.

“These are the helpers Mister Rogers talked about. And working with UPMC and working with AHN, we want to be able to recognize those nurses,” Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said.

A team of heroes doing the same work — frontline workers on the streets and in the hospitals.

“This was amazing,” Martz said. “I’m crying under my glasses because they are out there doing what we’re doing.”

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said since firefighters and police officers are now working collaboratively with EMS, there is more respect than ever for each other.

“It’s an all unified team effort to try and save lives,” Hissrich said.