



HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 888 new cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday, in addition to 94 more deaths.

That brings the statewide total number of cases to 51,845.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

With the new numbers, the statewide death toll has now reached 3,106.

In total, 204,495 people statewide have tested negative for the virus.

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a press release: “As we prepare to move a number of counties from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place.We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”

Across the state, 37% of the cases have been diagnosed in the 25-49 age group. Nearly 27% percent of cases have been diagnosed in people between the ages of 50-64, as well as 27% in the 65 or older age group.

Here is the full age breakdown from the state:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

37% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 27% are aged 50-64; and

27% are aged 65 or older.

The state health department numbers show there are 10,010 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 1,372 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 11,382. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 2,108 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 3,316 of the total cases statewide are in health care workers, according to health officials.

Locally, Allegheny County health officials confirmed 1,394 positive and probable cases on Wednesday. Allegheny County has had 111 deaths, Beaver County has the second highest county total in Western Pennsylvania with 76. Westmoreland County has had 29 deaths.

To see the state’s county-by-county breakdown of cases and deaths, visit this link.

