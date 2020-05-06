PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto says he’s waiting on the governor’s call before he begins to re-open the city.

Peduto says he’s planning for whatever the scenario may be, but says the safety of city residents is first and foremost.

Peduto says large summer gatherings and celebrations in the city will be impacted by social distancing rules.

“Now saying that doesn’t mean we can’t get creative,” Peduto said. “If we are to eliminate our Theater in the Park that allows movies to be shown in our neighborhoods, we are already in conversations of how to bring drive-ins to our neighborhoods and to be able to have people isolated by cars in a drive-in theater that’s a pop-up in a neighborhood that is able to bring people together in a safe way.”

Peduto also says he won’t be rushing any employees back to the City-County Building until he gets word from the governor that it’s safe to do so.