



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Penguins players and coaches took to social media on National Nurses Day to celebrate the essential workers who are inspiring us.

On Wednesday, the Penguins shared pictures of the team taking part in the #TheRealHeroes social media campaign to honor health care professionals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Players and coaches replaced the nameplates on their jerseys with the names of health care professionals.

The Penguins said some players honored family members and friends, while nine others honored nurses from UPMC hospitals in the region.

The Penguins are proud to join in the sports world as we honor the frontline healthcare heroes who inspire us. Thank you for everything 💛🖤#TheRealHeroes | #NationalNursesDay pic.twitter.com/E4d2Ep2y10 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 6, 2020

“The nurses were chosen to represent the many nurses throughout UPMC Nurses who were on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19. The localized initiative recognizes the commitment, perseverance, and compassion of UPMC Nurses as the driving force guiding our communities through this challenging time,” the Penguins said in a release.

Penguins who joined the campaign were Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Matt Murray, Jake Guentzel, Jared McCann, Justin Schultz, Tristan Jarry, Brian Dumoulin, Chad Ruhwedel, Dominik Simon, Jason Zucker, assistant coaches Mark Recchi, and Sergei Gonchar, general manager Jim Rutherford, and Tyler Kennedy.