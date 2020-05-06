



WASHINGTON (KDKA) – The Supreme Court of the United State is set to hear a case on Wednesday involving the state of Pennsylvania.

The case, “Pennsylvania v. Trump,” is about a woman’s access to contraception under the Affordable Care Act.

The Trump Administration wants to allow CEOs to block access to contraception for their employees, saying that protects a business owner’s religious and moral rights.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says that the administration does not have the authority to do that.

“This is about whether a Fortune 500 CEO who morally believes that a woman shouldn’t have access to contraception, whether or not he can deny her that contraception based on his own view of morality,” Shapiro said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments by phone.

Those interested can listen to them at 10:00 a.m. at this link.