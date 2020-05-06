PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – According to a study from Self, an online financial company, Pittsburgh ranks 2nd in the nation among mid-sized cities for adults living alone.
The study found that 27.4% of adults in Pittsburgh lived alone, with only St. Louis having more at 28.4%.
The Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey found that the share of adults living alone has close to doubled in the last 50 years, with 14.6% of adults living by themselves in 2019.
It was found that the largest age group to live alone were adults over the age of 75 due largely to spouses or domestic partners passing away.
However, people between the ages of 18 and 24 are more likely to have roommates or still live at home with parents.
You can see the full results of the study on Self’s website.
You must log in to post a comment.