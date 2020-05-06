



WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — Next week marks five years since a local man was killed at a motorsport shop in Westmoreland County.

On May 11, 2015, law enforcement swarmed Minniti Motorsports in the 100 block of Tri-County Lane in Rostraver Township.

Inside, the lifeless body of 34-year-old Drew Molinari was found. He was shot to death, and his killer is still unknown.

“The longer it goes on, the more I get agitated and angry,” said Dawn Brady, Molinari’s mother.

Since that day, Brady has dedicated her life to finding who murdered her son.

“Nobody deserves to get shot like he did. … He had a good heart,” Brady said.

“I owe it to him to find out who killed him,” Brady added.

Three years ago, there was a break in the case.

Video of the potential killer’s vehicle, a 2003 Chevy Impala with no hubcaps, was seen leaving the scene.

But since then, nothing.

“I call the DA’s office, the detectives, and I post things on Facebook,” Brady said. “I’ve tried just about everything.”

As investigators continue to try to figure out who murdered Molinari, his mother says she spends every day wondering who that person is and knows someone out there knows something.

Brady has also had bracelets and signs made to help find Molinari’s killer.

“They just need one person to come forward with one piece of evidence to know what happened,” Brady said.

Until that happens, Brady, a nurse who takes care of animals to help her cope, says she’s undaunted in her search for justice.

“I won’t be stopped. I will find out and eventually. I will get a trial and figure out who did it,” Brady said.