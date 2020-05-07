



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 45 new cases of Coronavirus on Thursday, as well as six additional deaths.

The total number of cases county-wide now totals 1,439.

According to county health officials, that total number consists of 1,375 confirmed cases and 64 probable cases.

The Health Department says “the increase in the number of cases today is due to delayed reporting from a new lab. The positive tests span several days.”

Officials report that 254 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases. Of those patients, 106 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 62 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

To date, the Health Department says there have been 117 deaths. All victims are adults, between the ages of 42-103.

Of those reported deaths, 107 are confirmed, which means the patient had a positive test, and 10 of those deaths are probable.

The Health Department says 53% of all Coronavirus patients are female, and 47% of them are male.

The highest number of cases remains in the 25-49 age bracket with 35%. The 65 and older age group has the second highest number of cases today at 30%, and the 50-64 age group is third at 28%.

Here is the age breakdown:

00-04 – 4 (less than 1%)

05-12 – 5 (less than 1%)

13-18 – 13 (1%)

19-24 – 96 (7%)

25-49 – 491 (35%)

50-64 – 403 (28%)

65 + — 427 (30%)

Health officials say 19,714 tests have been administered across the county.

