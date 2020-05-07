



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A local eighth grade teacher and Pens fan is in the running to become the NHL and NHLPA’s Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher of the Year.

Megan Campedel is an eighth-grade science teacher at Avonworth Middle School and was voted Most Valuable Teacher of January for showing how science affects hockey.

She’s now competing against two other teachers for the title of Most Valuable Teacher of the Year.

“The support far and wide across Pittsburgh has just been amazing,” Campedel said in a press release. “I’m a cheerleading coach, a figure skating coach and, of course, a teacher. And in all of the facets of my life, I couldn’t believe how many people came out to support me and how many people shared the link and texted me, ‘I’m voting for you every day.’

“It was just so overwhelming to see how many people were there to support me, even people that I hadn’t spoken to in a long time. It was just so wonderful that they valued me as a teacher and a coach.”

You have one more day to vote for Campedel, which you can do here.