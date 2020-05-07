BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – Personal Protective Equipment, or better known as PPE, is something healthcare workers desperately need, and one local man is taking to the sky today to help out.

At AirQuest Aviation in Butler, John Greco gets his plane ready for a special trip he’s never taken before.

“I was anxious to do it,” said pilot, John Greco.

He’s part of the non-profit, Angel Flight East. They provide transportation for patients that need medical treatment. But because of COVID-19, plans changed.

“It’s been postponed. And so Angel Flight East has changed their goal to try and help in other ways,” said Greco.

They looked at the doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals on the frontline, many of them struggling with the lack of equipment needed to help those battling the highly contagious virus.

So, the non-profit redirected their pilots to assist in a new cause. They assigned Greco his first stop at a small airport in New River, Virginia.

“I’ll be loading up the airplane as much as I can fit in there of PPE equipment,” he said.

From there, he’ll fly to Williamsburg, Virginia to drop off the supplies.

Greco tells KDKA he’s an experienced pilot. He’s been flying for 30 years, and for the last 20, he’s been using his personal plane for various non-profits.

“I’m fortunate to own an airplane and pilot skills so I try to use it to help others.”