



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A freeze warning is in effect for the area until 9:00 a.m. but throughout the day we will see a rapid warmup.

The average high temperature for this time of year is 69 degrees and we won’t be too far off from that today with a high of around 61.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

The morning will be sunny and the afternoon is expected to be partly cloudy with the possibility of some rain.

However, things are going to quickly turn as we inch toward the weekend.

Highs on Friday will struggle to hit 50 degrees with a forecasted high of 49. It will only get cooler on Saturday with a high of 42.

To make matters worse, there is a very real chance that a large portion of the viewing area could see measurable snowfall on Friday evening through Saturday morning.

There could possibly be a record low on Saturday with clear skies likely to drop temperatures into the 20s, when the record low for May 9 is 30 degrees.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.