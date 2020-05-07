



WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Congressman Conor Lamb has sent a letter to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services requesting an investigation into the competence and performance of the Brighton Rehabilitation & Wellness Center’s management.

“The dangers posed by COVID-19 are bad enough,” Lamb wrote. “It is simply unacceptable that the threat to the residents of Brighton was made worse by lax oversight, especially after more than 60 members of this community had died. If those deaths did not convince either the temporary manager or the Brighton management to adopt a zero-tolerance policy toward severe mistakes, then something needs to change at Brighton, and it needs to change right away.”

The letter also calls for CMS to determine whether or not the residents of Brighton would be better protected with resources from the federal government, including the potential of protection provided by the National Guard.

He also called for more access to personal protective equipment and testing supplies to better contain and manage the COVID-19 outbreak

Earlier this week, Lamb and Rep. Mike Doyle sent a joint letter to CMS urging for additional oversight into nursing homes and senior care facilities.