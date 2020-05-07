



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone call pretending to be from their offices.

They say a person is calling claiming there is a situation involving the person receiving the call and a minor.

One voicemail the sheriffs shared went like this:

“This is Sergent Kulik at the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office. Could you please be kind enough to give me a call back at 412-748-2713. We have a situation involving you and an underage minor by the name Amber. So please give me a call back as soon as you get this message. Thank you.

You can hear the voicemail here.

Sheriffs are reminding people that if they believe a call is a scam, please get all the information they can from the caller and then call the agency or company they claim to be with to confirm.

They are also asking those that get a voicemail claiming to be from their office to save it and email it to them.

Under no circumstances should you provide personal information such as your birthday, social security numbers, credit card, date of birth, etc…with anyone you do not know.